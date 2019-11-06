Golden Springs Elementary 5th Graders Build House for Hammer Build Project

Students got to put their construction and math skills to work during the Eastman Annual Hammer Build Project. 5th graders at Golden Springs Elementary put on their construction gear and built a 15x17 foot house with windows and a door.

The Hammer Build Project is done every year at several schools to help students learn fractions and other math skills. They also learn how to use hammers, drills, and learn about safety techniques.

Math and Science teacher Tierra Fields believes that this project will inspire students to explore all career possibilities.

Every year, Eastman chooses several schools for employees to visit to help students build houses.