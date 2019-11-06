JSU Corn Hole National Champion Looks to Defend His Title

It’s never too late for someone to discover their hidden talents. A local university students is now a national champion after discovering his unique skills as a corn hole player. Branson Oliver is a student at Jacksonville State University who won the corn hole national championship earlier this year with his partner, Dustin Travis. Branson has been playing corn hole for only 4 years. Within that time, Branson has discovered another skill that helped elevate his game.

Branson and his partner Dustin, will be the first students to ever received a championship corn hole ring from JSU. And Branson says he plans to head into this year’s national competition to defend his title, and become back-to-back champions.

This year’s Corn Hole National Championship Competition will be held December 26th in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.