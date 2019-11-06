Search for Missing Teen Aniah Blanchard Continues

Today marks two weeks since 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard has been missing and now investigators are getting some help from a non-profit search and rescue organization that specializes in high-profile abduction cases. Aniah was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn two weeks ago. Since then, police found her SUV at an apartment complex in Montgomery, about 50 miles away from where she was last seen.

Texas EquuSearch is a search and rescue organization dedicated towards searching for missing persons. The team, made up of several people from five different states, recently began surveying the 50 mile radius area and putting together a search and rescue plan and their resources range from horse and rider teams to foot searches and ATV’s. The group’s founder, Tim Miller says every search hits close to home for him as his daughter was abducted and murdered.

A $105,000 reward is being offered for anyone with any information leading to Aniah’s location, in addition to the capture and conviction of those involved with her disappearance. Anyone with any information should contact your local police department.