The Son of an Alabama Prosecutor Found Shot in Moody

An Alabama Prosecutor’s son is dead after being shot Tuesday night and authorities say two people are in custody. 20-year-old Nicholas Sloan Harmon, son of District Attorney Lyle Harmon, was found shot inside his vehicle just off the Interstate 20 Brompton exit in Saint Clair County. During a press conference, Saint Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray says that a Moody police officer noticed a wrecked vehicle had appeared to have ran off the road and struck a utility pole.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he discovered that Sloan had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Although two suspects are in custody, their names, or details on what led to the shooting have yet to be released. Sloan was a community college student who was recently named a distinguished honor graduate at a US Air Force Tech Program.