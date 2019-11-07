Anniston Army Depot Commemorates Veterans Day

Kaydence Colson read her award winning essay about why Veterans are so important in front of a huge crowd during a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Anniston Army Depot. The Veterans Day ceremony was held in honor of the nearly 700 Veterans employed at the Depot who served through decades of war and peace in each of the different branches of service.

The Marion Military Institute White Knights precision drill team also performed a special tribute to the Veterans and Lieutenant Colonel Martin Wennblom was this year’s guest speaker. Stacey Hill is a 15 year Veteran of the U.S. Army who has been employed at the Depot for more than 15 years. Hill shares what he appreciates most about Veterans Day.

With a workforce of nearly 3,700 government civilians, four military personnel, and 800 contractors, provides industrial and technological support in its mission to equip and sustain joint warfighters and allies.