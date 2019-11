Cherokee County Man Charged with Arson

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office believe they have the person responsible for setting fire to a Methodist Church. According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, 61-year-old Allen Garner of Centre is being charged with first degree Arson and second degree Arson. Authorities believe that Garner is responsible for setting fire to Ebenezer United Methodist Church early Wednesday morning.

Garner also reportedly set fire to his own home earlier this week while someone was inside. Fortunately, the person escaped the home unharmed. The church however, loss their fellowship hall. Garner is being held on a $4,500 bond.