Man Wanted in Connection with Aniah Blanchard's Disappearance

An Alabama man is wanted by authorities in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Take a look at the pictures on your screen. This is 30-year-old Ibrahemm Yazeed who is wanted for first degree kidnapping. Auburn Police released an image of Yazeed that was captured on the surveillance video inside the same Auburn convenience store Aniah visited before her disappearance two weeks ago.

According to Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Captian Joe Herman, Yazeed was charged with Attempted Murder and Kidnapping in February in another jurisdiction, but is out on bond. A judge revoked that bond today. Two days after her disappearance, Aniah’s SUV was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Montgomery.

Based on forensic evidence found in the SUV, police believe that Aniah was harmed. A $105,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Aniah in addition to the capture and conviction of those involved. Yazeed is considered to be dangerous and potentially armed. If any one has any information, call your local police department.