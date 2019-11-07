United Way Raises $1.3 Million in Etowah County During Fundraiser Campaign

Volunteers with United Way of Etowah County celebrated big today as they have reached their goal for this year’s fundraiser campaign. This year’s “Back to the Future” themed campaigned raised $1.3 million during fundraising efforts this year-which was right on target for their goal.

Volunteers who helped raise the funds gathered today at the Venue at Coosa Landing in Gadsden to celebrate this amazing accomplishment. Bob Guyton, Campaign Chair for United Way, is looking forward to seeing how the money will be spent to better the community.

Although they’ve met their goal, there are still several more rallies and retail days that will take place before the end of the year to continue those fundraising efforts. For information on how to donate or volunteer, visit United Way of Etowah County on Facebook.