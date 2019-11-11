Center for Domestic Preparedness Trains Local Agencies

First responders are ones who oftentimes have little room for error in the event of an emergency. Recently, FEMA’s Center for Domestic Preparedness held training sessions for healthcare responders on how to treat patients with highly infectious diseases. More than 130 healthcare responders received some of the nation’s best training on how to first recognize when someone is ill, to isolation, and recovery.

The CDP trained healthcare responders in its hospital training facility where they have a new Highly Infectious Disease Ward. The ward spans more than 4,000 square feet and includes a number of rooms where doctors and nurses have to put on and take off personal protective equipment.

The world is currently grappling with the second largest Ebola outbreak on record, this time, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The virus has killed more than 2,100 people in that country since August 2018. Reneau says it’s important that people are aware of the training this is available in order to properly handle outbreak events.