Man Arrested in Disappearance Case of Aniah Blanchard
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
The man accused in the disappearance of a young woman in Auburn is now behind bars in Auburn, charged with first-degree kidnapping. John Lorinc has the latest developments.
(See Featured Video)
After Yazeed’s arrest, police released that blood evidence found in Blanchard’s vehicle indicated that the young woman had suffered what they called “a life threatening injury.” Police also said they expect more arrests in this case.
Please reload