Officer Injured in Traffic Stop

In a separate incident in Leesburg, an officer was injured as a result of a traffic stop Sunday night. According to WEIS Radio, Investigator Jamie Chatman pulled over Jessie McKinney and David Bone on Weiss Lake Boulevard. During the stop, Chatman got involved in a scuffle with McKinney, the driver. Chatman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Officers recovered a stolen motorcycle out of Cullman County and arrested McKinney and charged him with several offenses including Resisting Arrest, Receiving Stolen Property, and Driving with a Suspended License. Bone was also arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property. Both remain in the Cherokee County Detention Center.