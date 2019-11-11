Remote Area Medical Mobile Health Clinic Providing Care to East Alabama in 2020

A mobile health clinic that travels the country providing free healthcare to those in need will travel to East Alabama next year. Remote Area Medical is a mobile health clinic that has provided free dental, medical, and vision care to those in need for more than 34 years. RAM operates in large and small communities across the country and abroad.

Next year, RAM will provide all of its services to everyone in Etowah County. All area churches, any denomination or size, are invited to attend a meeting on Monday, November 18th, at the Beck Conference Center on the campus of Gadsden State Community College at 5 p.m. This meeting is for the public to learn how you can support the free mobile clinic.

