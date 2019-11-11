Three-Year-Old Hospitalized After Ingesting Meth

A three-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition over the weekend after investigators say she ingested meth in Leesburg. Police booked Tony Paris and Cynthia Lane into the Cherokee County Detention Center on Saturday. Both were charged with chemical endangerment of a child, unlawful possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

According to WEIS Radio, Leesburg Police said the child was unconscious but breathing when taken to Gadsden Regional and then Life Flighted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.