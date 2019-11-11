Veterans Honored in Local Celebrations

Today, people across the country honored all the men and women who sacrificed their lives to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all American citizens. Dozens of Veterans and community supporters gathered at the Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston for the 29th annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

Every year, we are reminded how important it is for us to recognize the sacrifices hundreds of thousands of people have made and continue to make. A Veterans Day Parade also took place this afternoon in Anniston on Noble Street where many people were given the opportunity to say thank you to local Veterans in the community for their honor, courage, and loyalty.