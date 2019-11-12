4-Year-Old Ran Over by Tractor in Cleburne County

A fruithurst family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old daughter. According to Cleburne County Coroner Adam Downs, the 4-year-old was riding on a tractor with her father in a pasture near the intersection of Cleburne County 50 and 26 when the toddler fell from the tractor.

The tractor ran over the little girl, killing her. Downs says the family is taking the tragic loss of their daughter extremely hard and is asking for thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.