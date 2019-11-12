New Leader of The Alabama Forestry Commission

The Alabama Forestry Commission has a new leader. Governor Kay Ivey has appointed Robert P. Sharp to the position. Sharp, who is originally from Florida, has a degree in Forestry Management from Auburn University.

He has worked in forestry-related jobs since the early 1970’s, which included the operation of his own wood supply and forestry trucking company. Sharp and his wife currently live in Mobile. He will lead the Alabama Forestry Commission for the next five years.