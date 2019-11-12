Trash Bash Held at GSCC Cherokee County Campus

Students, faculty, and staff with Gadsden State Community College in Cherokee County teamed up with community volunteers to take part in this year’s “Clean Home Alabama Initiative.” The “Trash Bash” project called for participants to pick up trash along a one-mile stretch of Highway 9 North and South in front of the College.

Among those who participated where students from all five Cherokee County high schools, Gadsden State Cherokee nursing students, general academic students, Baptist Campus Ministry participants and more.

The “Clean Home Alabama Initiative” is a college-led effort to help beautify the state’s natural landscapes, growing infrastructures, and expanding communities. Last week, Gadsden State campuses in Calhoun, Cleburne and Etowah counties participated in the initiative by also taking part in beautifying its community.