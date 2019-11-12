Warming Stations Opening Up in Local Counties

With today’s cold temperatures and strong winds, the Gadsden-Etowah County Emergency Management Agency wants to remind the public of the warming stations that are open. There are several warming stations open in Etowah County that include the Cranes Recreation Center in Attalla. It is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Elliott Community Center in Gadsden is open from 8 a.m. until 4. The Gadsden Public Library will be used as a warming station from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. And The Salvation Army in Gadsden will also open at 5 p.m. for people to use as a warming station.