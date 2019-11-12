Yazeed Charged First Degree Kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard

The man arrested for the disappearance of a young woman in Auburn last month will remain in jail without bond.

Court records filed today show that a Lee County District judge denied the bond request for Ibraheem Yazeed. He’s charged with first-degree kidnaping for the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Blanchard was reported missing on October 24. She was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn. A witness told police they saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car at the convenience store and drive away with her.

Surveillance video also shows the suspect inside the convenience store at the same time as the victim. Blanchard’s car turned up a couple of days later at an apartment complex in Montgomery.