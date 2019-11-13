American Debt Nearly Topped $14 Trillion

For the first time ever, American household debt has nearly topped the $14 trillion mark. According to the New York Federal Reserve, U.S. household debt climbed point-seven percent last quarter to $13.96 trillion.

That’s the 21 straight quarterly increase. These numbers also show that households are taking advantage of cheap borrowing opportunities driven by the Federal Reserve.

The previous record was $12.7 trillion in 2008’s third quarter. U.S. student outstanding debt also climbed by $20 billion during the quarter to $1.5 trillion.