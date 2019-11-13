Texas Based Non-Profit Search and Rescue Call Off Search for Aniah Blanchard

The Texas-based non-profit search and rescue organization has called off its search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. The organization group called “Texas Equusearch” says they have used every resource available to search for Aniah who was last seen on October 23 at a gas station in Auburn. The search and rescue group looked in areas along Interstate 85, the Tuskegee National Forest, and area waterways.

Texas Equusearch is hopeful that investigators will be able to provide new leads and they could rejoin the search. Ibraheem Yazeed has been arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping in relation to the case. Surveillance video puts him at the gas station at the same time as Aniah. At the time, Yazeed was free on bond in a previous kidnapping case.