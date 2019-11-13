Two Gadsden Men Facing Drug Related Charges

Two Gadsden men are facing drug related charges after law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home in Etowah County. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Elliott is charged with Drug Trafficking Synthetic Marijuana and Methamphetamine along with three other counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Tooshay Christian was charged with felony Possession of Salvia.

Drug Task Force agents recently executed a search warrant at a home on North 14th Street in Gadsden based on reports of drug sales from the home. During the search, agents found what they believe to be meth, marijuana, and a handgun. Elliot was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on a $120,000 surety bond and $5,000 property bond. Christian was booked and released on a $2,500 property bond.