Encompass Health and YMCA Help Residents to Get Healthy Gadsden

Encompass Health in Gadsden is partnering with the YMCA of the Coosa Valley to help people transform their lives through adopting healthier lifestyle choices. Community leaders are invited to attend the “Get Healthy Gadsden” leadership presentation at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Gadsden.

On November 20th at 5 p.m., Doctor Lowndes Harrison will talk about the impact of a plant based diet while also sharing his journey on what he did in order to get off of a handful of heart disease medicine. Doctor Harrison will also talk about ways to lose weight, get off blood pressure medicine, and more. This event is free and open to the public. However, space is limited.

Those wishing to attend must RSVP to the email listed in the above video.