Gadsden Firefighters Training for High Angle Rope Rescues

First responders are using a popular park as their destination to train for rescue situations that would require ropes and a cliff. Firefighters with the Gadsden Fire Department, were accompanied by firefighters from Oxford and other communities to practice different techniques for high-angle rope rescues at Noccalula Falls Park and Campgrounds.

Despite the cold weather and mild winds, firefighters had to work together, in order to safely and successfully complete today’s training exercises. Chief Reed says that firefighters will report back to Noccalula Falls on Friday to continue their training efforts.