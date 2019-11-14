Persons of Interest Now in Custody in Case of Sloan Harmon

Two men who are “persons of interest” in the shooting death of a District Attorney’s son are in custody in Saint Clair County. According to the Saint Clair County Sheriff’s Office, James Stewart of Pell City and Michael Iervolino of Odenville are both facing Theft of Property Charges and Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle.

During their court hearing last week, the judge revoked their probation and denied them bond as they are “persons of interest” in the death of 20-year-old Sloan Harmon.