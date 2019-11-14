Polling Place Change in Cherokee County
Those of you who are registered voters in Cherokee County may need to know about a change of location for one polling place. The county commission this week voted to move the polling site from the fellowship hall at Ebenezer Methodist Church to the fellowship hall at Macedonia Baptist Church.
That new polling place is located on Cherokee County Road 241 in Centre. Commissioners said the move is necessary due to a recent fire that destroyed the fellowship hall at Ebenezer Methodist.
