Remote Area Medical Coming to Etowah County

Remote Area Medical is looking for volunteers and supporters to help provide health services to the people of Etowah County. RAM is a mobile health clinic that has provided free dental, medical, and vision care to those in need for more than 34 years. The non-profit also operates in large and small communities across the country and abroad.

Since being established, RAM has treated more than 785,000 individuals, delivering $135 million worth of free health care services. Next year, RAM will provide all of its services to everyone in Etowah County and help is needed in feeding volunteers, serving refreshments and snacks, creating free goody bags for the patients, and much more.