Two Persons of Interest in District Attorney Harmon's Son's Death

Sloan, son of District Attorney Lyle Harmon, was found shot dead last week inside his wrecked vehicle just off the Interstate 20 Brompton exit. According to police, Sloan’s vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole. When an officer noticed the vehicle on the side of the road and approached it, he discovered that Sloan had been shot.

Although two persons of interest are in custody, further details regarding the investigation have yet to be released. Sloan was a community college student who was recently named a distinguished honor graduate at a U.S. Air Force Tech Program with dreams of becoming a pilot.