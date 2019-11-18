Boaz Man Charged with Attempting to Elude & Possession

A Boaz man who led police on a high speed chase that ended in Dekalb County over the weekend is now behind bars facing several serious charges in several jurisdictions.



According to WEIS Radio, Boaz police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Bobby Ray Emery near Highway 75. Emery continued to drive at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting several other vehicles on the roadways before crashing at the intersection of County Roads 843 and 20 in the Dawson community.

He was arrested and taken into custody when officers discovered that Emery had several outstanding warrants in Etowah and Dekalb counties. Emery faces several charges including Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, and Possession of Marijuana and Methamphetamine.