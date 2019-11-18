Calhoun County 2019 Member Appreciation Day
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
The Calhoun County Area Chamber a Visitors Center invited all its members out to the community center in Jacksonville over the weekend to enjoy a day full of fun, food, and appreciation. Hundreds of members participated in this year’s appreciation day and many are already looking forward to seeing the benefits of meeting new members.
To find out how to become a member, visit the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center during regular business hours.
