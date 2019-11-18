Etowah County Community Volunteer Fire Departments Awarded Grants

Several volunteer fire departments in Etowah County were recently awarded grants that will help make their communities a safer place. The grants, totaling $89,000, were awarded to three volunteer fire departments in the Ball Play community, the Coats Bend community, and the Altoona community.

The money awarded will go directly towards interoperable communications, mass care, and towards the response of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense situations. The grants will promote emergency preparedness in each community and, in turn, make Etowah County better prepared for all hazards it faces.