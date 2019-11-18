German-Italian Cemetery Memorial Service

To many Americans, the third Sunday in November is typically a regular day. But to American and European Soldiers and Veterans, it is a day to honor the fallen German and Italian Prisoners of War. For nearly four decades, services have been held at the German-Italian Prisoners of War Cemetery to honor the 26 Germans and three Italians buried there.

While there are German and Italian PWs buried elsewhere in the U.S., it is believed the service at Ft McClellan is the only civilian one that continues to honor these fallen soldiers. JSUs ROTC Department provides the Color Guard, civilian leaders speak, and then flags are placed on each grave and wreaths are laid.

The cemetery has also received a complete restoration done by the Anniston Army Depot. Headstones have been cleaned and reset in addition to extensive landscaping and the installation of a sprinkler system. Chief of Staff Phillip Trued says the depot took great honor in restoring the cemetery for the public to come pay their respects for years to come.