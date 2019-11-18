Thanksgiving Travel Savings Tips

Holiday season is here and if you’re driving to your Thanksgiving destination, you are not alone. According to Triple A, nearly 50 million people will be using the roadways this holiday season. That’s a nearly 3% increase over last year.

More than four million people will be traveling by plane. If you are flying, Triple A recommends you fly out the Monday before Thanksgiving because the average tickets are cheaper, or fly out on the actual holiday. According to “Fare-Compare,” the most expensive days for holiday travel this year are Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday after.