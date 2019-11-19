A&E Series "60 Days In" Features Etowah County

A popular television network has chosen to film in East Alabama for an all new season of one of its original non-fiction series called, “60 Days In”. The A&E Network will go inside the Etowah County Detention to show its viewers how the newly elected Sheriff Jonathon Horton takes over one of the worst facilities the “60 Days In” series has ever seen. After two decades, the detention center is under new management and Sheriff Horton says he is determined to make a change.

This season will show the jail staffers and Sheriff Horton as they face the biggest challenges in an effort to rid the jail, that is in dire need of help, of contraband and corruption. The new “60 Days In” series is set to premiere on A&E January 2nd, 2020 at 10 p.m.