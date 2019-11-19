East Alabama Works Hiring Fair

A non-profit organization that aims to promote workforce development gave hundreds of jobseekers the opportunity to connect and apply for the more than 700 available jobs within our region. The East Alabama Regional Hiring Fair welcomed more than 40 employers from the seven counties in our region to take part in this event at the Oxford Civic Center.

Hosted by EastAlabama Works, the mission for this hiring fair was to provide job seekers and employers with a platform to showcase workforce needs, skills and training. Interview rooms were also available for employers to conduct on-site interviews with potential employees. Jacksonville State’s Career Services was also in attendance assisting job seekers with their resumes.