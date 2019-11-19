"Get Healthy Gadsden" New Location

The “Get Healthy Gadsden” leadership presentation has changed locations due to an overwhelming positive response about the event. The presentation is scheduled to be held November 20th at the Venue at Coosa Landing beginning at 5 p.m. Encompass Health in Gadsden has partnered with the YMCA of the Coosa Valley for the presentation as an effort to help people transform their lives through adopting healthier lifestyle choices.

During the event, Doctor Lowndes Harrison will talk about the impact of a plant based diet while also sharing his journey on what he did in order to get off of a handful of heart disease medicine. Doctor Harrison will also talk about ways to lose weight, get off blood pressure medicine, and more. Although the deadline to RSVP has already passed, this event is still open and free to the public.