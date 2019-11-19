JSU Volleyball Excited to Host OVC Tournament

The Jacksonville State volleyball program is once again the class of the OVC. The Gamecocks won the regular-season title with home wins over Belmont & Tennessee State on Friday and Saturday. As league champions, the Gamecocks claim the top seed and are set to host the upcoming tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The program is trending upwards under second-year head coach Todd Garvey. JSU won 18 matches in the 2018 season. The Gamecocks own a 19-9 mark overall (13-3 in the OVC) and they are currently riding a four match winning streak as they head into the tournament.

[Hear from head coach Todd Garvey, junior setter Lexie Libs & senior outside hitter Kaylee Frear in the featured video]

Tournament schedule

Thursday, Nov. 21 - First Round

10:00 a.m. - #3 Murray St. vs. #6 UT-Martin

12:30 p.m. - #2 SE Missouri vs. #7 Tenn. Tech

3:30 p.m. - #4 Morehead St. at #5 Austin Peay

6:00 p.m. - #1 JSU vs. #8 SIUE

Friday - Semifinals (3:30 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.)

Saturday - Finals (6:00 p.m.)

*All Games: Pete Mathews Coliseum / ESPN+

*Winner advances to NCAA Tournament

(Photo courtesy: JSU Sports Information: www.jsugamecocksports.com)