Trout Fly Fishing at Noccalula Falls in Gadsden

Many Alabamaians travel anywhere from 4 to 6 hours in order to experience fly fishing for trout. Now, that the travel is much more convenient since hundreds of pounds of trout have been stocked to the Black Creek in Gadsden, tourism is expected to rise tremendously. More than one-thousand pounds of rainbow trout measuring 10-to-14 inches stocked at Noccalula Falls Park and Campgrounds. This is now just another attraction added to the park that will bring in tourists from North Georgia, Tennessee, and other parts of Alabama.

State Representative Craig Lipscomb in partnership with the City of Gadsden and the Rainbow Fly Fishing Club stocked the Black Creek earlier this year to first incorporate fly fishing at Noccalula Falls. Since then, thousands of visitors have enjoyed the new attraction, and Lipscomb believes that fly fishing is the key to elevating the city’s tourist attractions.

Lipscomb says that visitors wishing to cast for rainbow trout must have a valid state fishing license along with a Trout Permit in order to fish in Black Creek. Although there will be an additional restock after January first, anglers can only catch and release the trout until March first when they may keep up to five trout per day. Only fly rods are allowed in Black Creek, the hook shall be barbless and only artificial bait can be used.

For more information, visit Noccalula Falls Park’s website.