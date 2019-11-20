Aniah Blanchard's Suspect Ordered to Submit DNA

A judge has ordered a DNA test for the man suspected in the kidnapping of an Alabama college student reported missing last month. A Lee County District Judge granted a prosecution request to force Ibraheem Yazeed to submit DNA. Prosecutors said they made the request due to male DNA found in the missing girl’s car. Yazeed is charged in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

She was last seen on October 23rd at a convenience store in Auburn. Surveillance video from inside the store shows Yazeed there at the same time as Blanchard. A witness later said he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into her car at that convenience store. Blanchard’s damaged car was later found abandoned at an apartment complex in Montgomery.