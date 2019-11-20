Gadsden State Hosts International Education Week

This week is recognized as International Education Week and Gadsden State Community College will host events throughout the week in order for students to celebrate global understanding. Like many colleges and universities throughout the country, Gadsden State wants its students to know and appreciate the different cultures in the world.

During today’s “International Tea” event, international students showcased how to prepare tea in their country. Students also shared a little of their country’s spoken language.

Duckett says anyone planning to come to the Passport Fair should bring important documents such as social security card, driver’s license, and proof of residency. For more information on the Passport Fair, visit Gadsden State’s Facebook page.