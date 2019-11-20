NICA Bikers Meeting in Calhoun County

The first ever Calhoun County area National Interscholastic Cycling Association that focuses on racing programs for grade students held their first meeting Tuesday evening. Although the new cyclists have competed against each other before, there hasn’t been an official greeting event.

Parker Comisac, senior at Jacksonville High School and also a member of the JHS mountain bike team, decided to invite all the area teams out for a night of fun and relaxation at the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association Headquarters in Anniston.

During the gathering, each team nominated one member to represent them on the NEABA board. Comisac says the riders are extremely excited about getting more involved in the cycling community.