NobleBank Gives Back to Local Anniston NonProfits

NobleBank and Trust has taken the funds raised during its annual Martha Vandervort Memorial Golf Classic and donated it to several local non-profit organizations in the area. Some of those nonprofits include Interfaith Ministries, the Right Place, Fellowship of Christitan Athletes, and more.

Several representatives from the different organizations are excited to see how the funds will help their organization and the community.

Humphries says that since NobleBank started this event four years ago, more than $200,000 has been raised and distributed to local nonprofits.