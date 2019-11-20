Oxford Ready For Clay Chalkville Rematch

The Oxford Yellow Jackets are preparing for another third round matchup against Clay-Chalkville in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs. The Jackets are 11-1 on the season. Their only defeat was to the Cougars. In the series, Clay-Chalkville has won the last six straight including quarterfinal wins in 2017 & 2018. Oxford is averaging 40.9 points per game and earned a spot in the third round after wins over Chelsea and Cullman. [Hear from head coach Keith Etheredge on Friday's matchup in the featured video]