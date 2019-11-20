Oxford Trio Sign College Scholarships
Thursday, November 21, 2019
Wednesday morning was a day of celebration at Oxford High School. The Yellow Jackets celebrated three senior athletes who signed NCAA Letters of Intent with Division I programs. Sarah Howell signed to play softball at Clemson. Alex Howard will play softball for Coach Jana McGinnis at Jacksonville State. Zondrick Garrett will continue his basketball career at South Alabama. [Hear from all three signees in the featured video]
