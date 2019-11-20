Salvation Army Building Demolition Begins in Anniston
Thursday, November 21, 2019
Demolition is underway on a building that once served as a shelter and support center for the homeless.The Salvation Army permanently closed its Anniston shelter in February of this year after Lieutenant Damon Graham told TV24 that the facility has become impossible to repair and maintain at the standards needed to safely shelter others.
During this time of year, the shelter was known for housing the homeless and serving as a warming station.
