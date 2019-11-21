Aniah Blanchard's Accused Kidnapper Denied Bond

The man accused of kidnapping 19-year old Aniah Blanchard has been denied bond. Ibraheem Yazeed will remain in jail after a Lee County Judge denied his bond on Wednesday. Yazeed has been ordered by the judge to submit a DNA sample after prosecutors presented evidence of a man being inside Blanchard’s vehicle.

The young woman was last seen on October 23rd in a convenience store in Auburn. Investigators say that a man, who was also at the store, told them that he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into her car and drive away. The man, who was staying at a hotel near the convenience store, says he did not immediately tell police what he saw after his girlfriend told him not to get involved.

When Blanchard went missing, Yazeed was out on bond for an Attempted Murder charge in Montgomery.