Calhoun County Honors Two Employees of the Month

Every month, the Calhoun County School System partners with America’s First Federal Credit Union to recognize an employee who goes above and beyond for faculty, staff, and students. For the month of October, two employees were recognized and honored for their service to the school system.

Grady Lacher has been with the school system for more than 25 years serving as a teacher and counselor. Now, Lacher is a Truancy Officer assigned to the Calhoun County School System. Lacher is responsible for communicating with parents whose child has a certain amount of unexcused absences. If a student has seven or more unexcused absences, they are considered truant.

If they are truant, parents could potentially be sent to jail and a student could also receive disciplinary action from the school. Lacher says his primary focus is to intervene before a student becomes truant.

Calhoun County’s secondary Employee of the Month for October was Webmaster Corey Murray. As a Webmaster, Murray is responsible for the upkeep of all 18 county school websites in addition to the school system’s website. School websites nowadays are extremely important because that’s how parents and students stay up to date with information. Murray says the best part about his job is getting to be of services to teachers throughout the school system.

America’s First Federal Credit Union presented Lacher and Murray each with a $100 gift card and a certificate as a symbol of appreciation for all they do for the Calhoun County Schools System and its students.