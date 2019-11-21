Calhoun County Sheriff's Turkey Fry Next Wednesday

The Thanksgiving holiday is coming up in one week and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for its annual turkey fry. The Calhoun County Deputy Sheriff’s Association will fry turkeys for families on November 27th at the county jail. Sheriff Matthew Wade along with several deputies and other volunteers fry turkeys every year to help the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home purchase Christmas gifts for children in foster care.

A $15 donation is requested. Residents will be able to drop turkeys off beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and they must be picked up by 4 p.m. All turkeys not picked up will be donated. The jailbirds must weigh less than 17 lbs and they must be completely thawed and in the original packaging. Contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the Annual Turkey Fry.