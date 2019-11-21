Defense The Key For JSU Volleyball

The Jacksonville State volleyball team is set to open the OVC Tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Gamecocks are the top seed and tournament favorite after winning the conference's regular season championship. The team's offense has been outstanding lately but it has be supplemented by great defense. [Hear from junior Kaylie Milton, senior Maddie Cloutier & junior Sadie Anderson in the featured video]

OVC Awards

Second-year head coach Todd Garvey was named the OVC Coach of the Year by his peers, after the Gamecocks took the regular season crown after being picked to finish fourth in the preseason. It's the first conference Coach of the Year since 2009 for Jax State when Rick Nold received the honor for the second time by the OVC.



A trio of Gamecocks earned All-OVC honors on Wednesday evening in senior Kaylee Frear, junior Lexie Libs and sophomore Lena Kindermann all receiving First-Team honors. For Libs and Frear, it marked the second-straight year finishing with all-conference honors.

