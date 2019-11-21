Heflin Robbery Suspects Captured

The Heflin Police Department thanked social media users for their help leading to the capture and arrest of robbery suspects. According to Heflin Police Chief AJ Benefield, a robbery took place Wednesday at a convenient store off Exit 199.

Less than an hour after these photos were released on Heflin Police Department’s Facebook page, the two suspects, one being the “getaway” driver, were captured and taken into custody. Chief Benefield says that teamwork and communication is what led to the arrest.